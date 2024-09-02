Michael Baidoo on target for Elfsborg in stalemate against Brommapojkarna

Michael Baidoo maintained his remarkable performance for IF Elfsborg in the Swedish top division by scoring a goal that contributed to his team's draw against Brommapojkarna.

The talented Ghanaian made a substitute appearance in the thrilling match, which featured six goals, on Sunday afternoon at Grimsta IP.



Baidoo came on for Eggert Aron Gudmundsson in the 60th minute and found the back of the net just eight minutes later, successfully converting a penalty kick.

The home side took an early lead with a goal from Nikola Vasic in the seventh minute, but Rami Kaib equalized for Elfsborg in the 28th minute.