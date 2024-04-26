Michael Baidoo scores in Elfsborg's defeat to IFK Norrköping in Swedish Allsvenskan

Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was a bright spot for Elfsborg in their 4-2 defeat to IFK Norrköping in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Thursday evening.

Baidoo started the game at the PlatinumCars Arena and played for 59 minutes before being substituted.



Despite Elfsborg having less possession and fewer shots on target than their opponents, Baidoo managed to make an impact with a stunning goal in the 30th minute.



The midfielder received a pass from Simon Hedlund and unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom left corner of the net.

Elfsborg went into halftime with a 2-1 lead thanks to a header from Hedlund in stoppage time, but IFK Norrköping came out strong in the second half.



Christoffer Nyman scored two goals for the home team, while Ismet Lushaku and Arnór Ingvi Traustason also found the back of the net.



Despite the defeat, Baidoo's performance was a positive for Elfsborg. The Ghanaian has made four appearances in the league this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His compatriot, defender Terry Yegbe, also started for Elfsborg and played the full game.