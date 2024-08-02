Michael Essien urges fans to support new manager Enzo Maresca

Michael Essien, a Chelsea legend, has urged the club's fans to be patient with their new manager, Enzo Maresca.

The Italian coach, who recently made the move from Leicester City to Chelsea, has the task of rejuvenating the team and bringing back the club's former glory.



Essien highlighted the challenges faced by both players and managers at Chelsea, stressing the importance of time in building a cohesive team.

He also expressed optimism about the team's potential under the new boss, despite the departure of Pochettino.



Drawing from his own experience, Essien emphasized the need to allow the new generation of players and managers to succeed, just as his generation had been given.