Michael Schumacher's family wins €200,000 compensation for AI 'interview'

Michael Schumacher won five titles in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004

Source: BBC

Michael Schumacher's family has been awarded €200,000 in compensation from the publishers of Die Aktuelle for an AI-generated 'interview' with the former Formula 1 driver.

The German magazine's April 2023 edition falsely presented the AI-generated quotes as Schumacher's first interview since his severe head injuries from a 2013 skiing accident.

The magazine's editor was sacked shortly after publication, and Funke media group issued an apology. Schumacher, who has been kept out of the public eye since his accident, holds a record of seven F1 titles, shared with Lewis Hamilton.



