Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona move rumors, affirms commitment to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refuted recent reports linking him to a summer move to Barcelona, emphasizing his dedication to Arsenal.

Speculation in Spain had suggested that Arteta was considering leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, with various outlets in Spain connecting him to the Barcelona managerial position after Xavi's announcement of stepping down as head coach.



Addressing the rumors during a press conference on Monday, Arteta firmly asserted that he is in the "right place" and focused on Arsenal, especially ahead of their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

When questioned about the summer departure from Arsenal, Arteta responded, "No. That's totally fake news. I don't know where it is coming from; it's totally untrue, and I'm very upset about it. I could not believe it. It has no sources. You have to be cautious when you write things in the way it was yesterday."