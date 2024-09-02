Sports

Ministers accused of lying about GH₵8 Billion & soldiers on Ghana’s borders

DamdroughtScreenshot 2024 09 02 071126.png Nyaaba alleges that the ministries aim to misuse funds

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Dr. Charles Nyaaba, former Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, has accused the Ministries of Food and Agriculture, Finance, and Defense of inflating the impact of a dry spell in northern Ghana to secure GH₵8 billion from the national budget.

Nyaaba alleges that the ministries aim to misuse funds designated for the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) 2.0 programme.

This claim raises concerns about potential mismanagement of resources intended to support farmers.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com