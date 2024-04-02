Mohammed Fuseini delighted after netting first career hat-trick

Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian young talent Mohammed Fuseini expressed his joy after netting a hat-trick in Randers FC's dominant victory over Lyngby in the Danish Superliga.

The 21-year-old showcased an outstanding performance, helping Randers secure a 6-2 win at Cepheus Park and achieving his first career hat-trick.



After the game, he shared his excitement on social media, praising the team's performance and his personal achievement. In an exciting match, Fuseini opened the scoring early on, capitalizing on a superb play initiated by Oliver Olsen.



Olsen himself found the back of the net shortly after, followed by Lasso Coulibaly extending the lead. Despite Lyngby pulling one back just before half-time, Fuseini's two quick goals in the second half solidified Randers' control over the game.



Simen Nordli's goal in the 57th minute further secured the victory, with Risgaard Jensen scoring a consolation goal for Lyngby in injury time. With four goals and one assist in six matches for Randers, Fuseini has been in impressive form.

The Danish club has the option to make his loan deal permanent at the end of the season.



