Mohammed Fuseini sees red in Union St.Gilloise's Champions League loss to Slavia Prague

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini received a red card in the closing stages of the match as Union St. Gilloise faced a 3-1 loss to the Czech Republic team Slavia Prague during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 at the Fortuna Arena.

In their inaugural encounter, Slavia Prague demonstrated greater efficiency, successfully converting three of their opportunities, despite Union St. Gilloise maintaining a higher possession rate.



Tomás Chory scored two goals in the 20th and 42nd minutes, with assists from Lukás Provod and Christos Zafeiris, respectively, establishing a solid advantage for Slavia Prague. Oscar Dorley netted a third goal in the 58th minute, while an own goal by Alexandr Buzek provided Union St. Gilloise with their sole goal of the evening.

Mohammed Fuseini, who entered the match as a substitute in the 64th minute, was dismissed in the 86th minute for violent conduct, further compounding the difficulties for Union St. Gilloise.



The Belgian team will now redirect their attention to the forthcoming league match against Westerlo.