Mohammed Fuseini sees red in Union St.Gilloise's Champions League loss to Slavia Prague

Mohammed Fuseini .png Mohammed Fuseini

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini received a red card in the closing stages of the match as Union St. Gilloise faced a 3-1 loss to the Czech Republic team Slavia Prague during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 at the Fortuna Arena.

