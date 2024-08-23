Mohammed Kudus is a better player than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. – Charles Taylor

Charles Assampong Taylor, a prominent figure in the Ghana Premier League, asserts that Mohammed Kudus surpasses Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in footballing ability.

Kudus played a pivotal role for West Ham United last season, netting 14 goals and providing six assists during his inaugural campaign with the club. He also contributed to their advancement to the quarterfinals of the Europa League and set a record for the most successful dribbles in a single Premier League match against Chelsea, concluding the season as Europe's top dribbler.



Conversely, Vinicius Jr. was crucial in Real Madrid's success last season, helping the team secure both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles. Despite being a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or, Taylor contends that Vinicius does not measure up to Kudus.



He expressed confidence that Kudus would seamlessly assume a leading role at Real Madrid if he were to replace the Brazilian winger. "Kudus is a superior footballer compared to Vinicius Jr. If he were at Real Madrid, he would undoubtedly be the standout player," Taylor remarked on Angel TV.

He further noted that the quality exhibited by Kudus is unmatched by Vinicius, attributing this disparity to a lack of belief in local talent and the subpar quality of playing surfaces in Ghana.



Taylor, who was a standout player in the Ghana Premier League from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, was part of the illustrious Hearts of Oak team known as the 64 Battalion, which achieved a treble of league titles, the FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League in 2000. A former top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, he later made a controversial transfer to rivals Asante Kotoko.



Meanwhile, both Mohammed Kudus and Vinicius Jr. are set to return to competitive action for their respective clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.