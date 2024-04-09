Mohammed Shawkan: Accra Lions captain named MoTM in victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Mohammed Shawkan

Accra Lions emerged victorious against Bofoakwa Tano on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League, with hardworking midfielder Mohammed Shawkan being named the Man of the Match.

Shawkan showcased his exceptional skills by dominating the pitch, effectively breaking and distributing passes. His outstanding performance contributed to Accra Lions' continued success in the league.



In addition to his impressive gameplay, Shawkan displayed remarkable leadership qualities. He successfully calmed his teammates during tense moments and controlled the game's tempo.



This marks Shawkan's second time receiving the award this season, highlighting his consistent excellence.

Seidu Sadat secured the sole goal of the match by connecting with a cross from Bernard Kesse in the first half at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With this victory, Accra Lions have climbed to fourth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, trailing leaders Samartex FC by nine points.



Next, Accra Lions will travel to Kpando to face Heart of Lions on matchday 25, scheduled for midweek.