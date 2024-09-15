More confirmation received of Barcelona rejecting €250m offer for Lamine Yamal

Menu ›
Sun, 15 Sep 2024
Lamine Yamal has rapidly emerged as a top-tier player, a feat made even more remarkable by his young age of just 17.
Barcelona holds him in higher regard than any other player on their roster, a sentiment confirmed earlier this year.
A few months back, it was revealed that Barcelona turned down an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Yamal, who they sought to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe's departure.
