Mother sues NBA star LaMelo Ball for allegedly hitting son with car

Source: CNN

Tamaria McRae, the mother of Angell Joseph, has filed a lawsuit against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

The lawsuit claims that Ball, a 22-year-old NBA star, hit Joseph with his car during a fan event at the Hornets' Spectrum Center.



According to the lawsuit, Ball allegedly looked directly at Joseph before speeding away and striking him, causing severe injuries.

The lawsuit also states that Joseph's injuries may be permanent and that McRae has had to spend a significant amount of money on medical attention.



The Hornets and Ball's representatives have not yet commented on the matter.



