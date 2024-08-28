Sports

Move to Celta Vigo reflects Bernard Somuah’s hard work, potential – Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum3456.png Prosper Narteh Ogum

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, expressed his enthusiasm regarding winger Bernard Somuah's transfer to the Spanish club Celta Vigo.

The La Liga team officially announced the loan signing of the promising young player on Tuesday, August 27.

In discussing the transfer, Coach Ogum remarked that it is a testament to the player's dedication and potential.

He acknowledged that while the team will feel the absence of Somuah, he is confident in the squad's ability to perform admirably in his absence.

Source: Footballghana