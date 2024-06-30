Musiala scores again as Germany beat Denmark to reach quarters

Menu ›
Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: BBC
Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz scored as Euro 2024 hosts Germany beat Denmark to reach the quarter-finals.
The match at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion was interrupted by a 20-minute storm delay.
VAR decisions played a key role, with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck and Denmark's Joachim Andersen having goals disallowed. Andersen's handball led to a penalty, converted by Havertz. Musiala secured the win with a goal from the left.
Germany's fans celebrated passionately, and the team will face the winner of Spain vs. Georgia in the quarter-final on July 5.
