My focus at the moment is on Angola AFCON qualifier, not 2026 World Cup - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has stated that his primary focus is on the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next week.

This declaration came in response to inquiries regarding the Black Stars' potential qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

These remarks were made during a press conference at the Ghana Football Association’s Headquarters, where he also announced his squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger, set for Thursday, August 29, 2024.