My focus will be on developing our goalkeepers to their fullest potential – Isaac Amoako

Isaac Amoako, the newly appointed goalkeepers' coach of Medeama Sporting Club, has conveyed his enthusiasm upon joining the organization. The former goalkeeper finalized a two-year contract with the Yellow and Mauve team on Monday, August 5.

In an official statement, the Ghana Premier League club announced, "Medeama Sporting Club is pleased to confirm the appointment of Isaac Amoako as our new goalkeeper coach. Amoako arrives with a wealth of experience and a commendable track record, signing a two-year contract with us."



After signing the agreement, Amoako expressed his excitement to the Medeama SC media team, emphasizing his commitment to nurturing the goalkeepers at the club to reach their maximum potential.

"I am excited to be part of this ambitious club. Medeama SC has a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to playing a role in the team's success. My primary focus will be on developing our goalkeepers to their utmost capabilities and preparing them for the challenges that lie ahead," stated Isaac Amoako, as reported on the Medeama SC website.