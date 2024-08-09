My football knowledge is pure - Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Heart of Lions, expresses confidence as he prepares for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Having previously managed Ashgold, Hayford successfully led Heart of Lions to maintain their Premier League status following a challenging return to the top tier.



In a recent interview with ChannelOne TV prior to the Homowo Cup match against Hearts of Oak, Hayford emphasized his extensive coaching experience and his preparedness for the forthcoming season.



“I’m still alive, I’m still working, I’m still green. After returning from Somalia, I chose to take a season off," he remarked.



"Many believed that Heart of Lions were finished… so I accepted the challenge and managed to keep them in the Premiership.

"This experience has equipped us with the knowledge to avoid similar predicaments in the future.



“It will demonstrate to Ghanaians that I am still coaching, I remain strong, and my understanding of the game has deepened significantly," he continued.



The match is scheduled to commence at 15:00 GMT this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.