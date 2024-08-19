Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, has articulated his aspiration for Ghana to achieve Olympic success at the forthcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Despite the considerable talent present in various sports within Ghana, the country has historically fallen short at the Olympics, having secured only five medals throughout its history, with a solitary medal obtained during the 4th Republic at the Tokyo Olympics three years prior.



To alter this pattern and fully leverage Ghana's vast sporting capabilities, Dr. Bawumia has proposed extensive development strategies that his prospective administration aims to execute. These strategies encompass sustainable funding, developmental initiatives, and a focused program specifically for the Olympics.



During the unveiling of the NPP Manifesto in Takoradi on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia declared that his administration will initiate an "Operation Olympics Glory" program, allocating resources to prepare athletes for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

As part of the Operation Olympics Glory initiative, Dr. Bawumia also indicated that his government will, "when necessary," concentrate on particular sports that have the potential to secure medals.



In alignment with his overarching vision for sports development, Dr. Bawumia announced the creation of a Ghana School Sports Secretariat.



This dedicated entity will play a vital role in promoting sustainable grassroots sports development through educational institutions, in partnership with essential stakeholders such as the Ghana Education Service and various sports federations.