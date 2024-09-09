Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

'My mouth is watering' - Black Ferns wing Tui on England challenge

Ruby Tui Won Olympic Gold At Tokyo 2020 In Sevens.png Ruby Tui won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in sevens

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Ruby Tui, the New Zealand wing, believes that "something special" is in store when her team competes against England in the opening match at the recently renamed Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Rugby Football Union announced the stadium's new name last month as part of a sponsorship agreement.

This upcoming Test match serves as the second warm-up game for the Red Roses before they head to WXV1 in Canada, following their 38-19 win against France at Kingsholm Stadium the previous Saturday.

Read full article

Source: BBC