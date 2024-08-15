My teammates are helping me a lot to settle in at Norwich City - Forson Amankwah
Forson Amankwah
Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has credited his successful adaptation to Norwich City to the encouragement he has received from his new teammates.
The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Canaries from RB Salzburg just prior to the commencement of the Championship season last weekend.
Amankwah made his debut as a substitute in the second half during a 2-0 loss to Oxford United, where he showcased his potential despite the defeat.
Three days later, he was in the starting lineup for the Carabao Cup first-round match against Stevenage at Carrow Road, where he played a pivotal role in both the opening and closing goals.
“It was a great experience. At a club like Norwich, the expectations are quite high, and we performed well today. Following the weekend's loss, we were determined to secure a victory,” Amankwah remarked after the match.
“I am in the process of settling in, and I frequently communicate with my teammates. They have been incredibly supportive, particularly during the game. I was thrilled to play my first match at Carrow Road. The key takeaway is that we achieved a win.”
Norwich City will seek their inaugural Championship victory when they face Blackburn at home on Saturday, with Amankwah eager to continue his promising start.