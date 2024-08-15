Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

My teammates are helping me a lot to settle in at Norwich City - Forson Amankwah

Forson Amankwah Forson Amankwah

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has credited his successful adaptation to Norwich City to the encouragement he has received from his new teammates.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live