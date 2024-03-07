NBA: Stephen Curry helps Golden State Warriors beat Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and provided 5 assists

Source: BBC

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from a painful defeat to thrash the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90.

Seven-time NBA champions Golden State had suffered a staggering 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.



But they scored an impressive 40 points in Wednesday's first quarter, adding 38 in the second to take a decisive 78-58 lead at San Francisco's Chase Center.



"For us to respond the way we did coming home was big," said Curry.



"The nature of the NBA, you can get hit by a bus like we did in Boston and there's a temptation to forget the body of work that we've put in over the last month and a half and the identity we're trying to create.



"For us to be able to turn the page, play with conviction and confidence after a beatdown like that, it shows what we're trying to build and who we are."

The Warriors had been unbeaten since the All-Star break with a record of six straight victories.



Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee's scorers with 23 points and his side remain second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-22 record while Golden State improved to 33-28 and sit ninth in the Western Conference.



Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic extended their winning run to five games with a 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards.



Franz Wagner scored 28 points to help the Magic overturn a 21-point deficit in the second quarter to snatch victory.



The Los Angeles Clippers recovered after trailing by 20 in the second quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 122-116 while the Los Angeles Lakers lost 130-120 to the Sacramento Kings.