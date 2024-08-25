Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

NDC promises to upgrade Winneba Sports College into a Sports University

Mahama 23.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its intention to transform the deteriorating Winneba Sports College into a university, contingent upon their success in the upcoming general elections scheduled for December.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live