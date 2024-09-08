NFL's next superstar Williams set for Bears debut

Caleb Williams: Chicago Bears draft USC quarterback first overall

Source: BBC

The highly anticipated debut of the 2024 NFL Draft's top overall pick occurs this Sunday, as the Chicago Bears look to Caleb Williams to fulfill their long-standing need for a franchise quarterback.

Bears fans have been buzzing with excitement since Williams was selected, driven by the team's lack of recent success and the absence of a true superstar quarterback in their 104-year history.

This is underscored by the fact that the Bears are the only team in the league that has never had a quarterback achieve 4,000 passing yards or 30 touchdowns in a single season.



Read full article