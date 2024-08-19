NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledges international standard football pitches for Ghana's major stadia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the 2024 Presidential candidate for the NPP, has revealed his intention to enhance Ghana's primary football pitches to align with international standards, should he be elected as President.

During the launch of the NPP's 2024 manifesto at GSTS in Takoradi on Sunday, Bawumia articulated his aspirations for the development of sports infrastructure.



He also committed to establishing a robust maintenance framework for sports facilities and to the ongoing construction of astroturf pitches in every constituency to promote talent development, particularly in youth football.



"We will upgrade our football pitch surfaces to the highest international standards. This will involve the enhancement of stadiums in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, and Essipong to ensure they meet these standards," he stated.

"My administration will also introduce an effective maintenance strategy for our sports facilities and will persist in the construction of astroturf pitches in every constituency to support talent development, including youth football.



"We have expanded the number of astroturf pitches from the three we inherited to over 150 by 2024."