NSA responds to allegations following PAC sitting

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has issued a response to public and media allegations following its appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on February 5.

The NSA clarified that its appearance was related to an Auditor General's report on Ministries, Departments, and other Agencies for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2022.



In its statement, the NSA mentioned that six issues were raised regarding its Northern and Central regional offices during the committee session, but no infractions were found against the NSA headquarters.



While expressing concerns about PAC's questions beyond the Auditor General's report, the NSA asserted that it provided appropriate answers to the committee.



Regarding questions about lodging Internally Generated Funds (IGF) from non-sporting events into two different accounts, the NSA explained that the Bank of Ghana had blocked its Head Office Operational accounts, necessitating deposits into its regional account associated with Kumasi.

The NSA also clarified that Burniton Music Group paid a total amount of GHS 169,090, comprising GHS 110,000 as a user fee, GHS 24,090 paid to VAT, and GHS 35,000 used for sanitation and maintenance.



