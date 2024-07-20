Sports

Nana Kwame Boakye joins FC Sheriff, signs first professional contract

Nana Kwame Boakye Nana Kwame Boakye

Sat, 20 Jul 2024

Ghanaian defender Nana Kwame Boakye recently signed his first professional contract with FC Sheriff after developing his skills at the Ghana National Football Academy.

