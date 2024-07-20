Nana Kwame Boakye joins FC Sheriff, signs first professional contract

Ghanaian defender Nana Kwame Boakye recently signed his first professional contract with FC Sheriff after developing his skills at the Ghana National Football Academy.

Boakye, who has represented Ghana's U-20 national team, made his debut as a substitute in a Europa League qualifier match against FC Zira.



Unfortunately, Sheriff suffered a 1-0 loss in the game.

The 20-time Moldovan champions welcomed Boakye to the team and wished him luck in his new journey.