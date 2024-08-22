Nantes join race for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed, who has fallen out of favor at RC Lens, is reportedly a target for FC Nantes as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion at the end of this month.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international is being pursued by Nantes as the club looks to bolster its squad for the upcoming season. As reported by the French news outlet Ouest-France, Nantes has initiated discussions with RC Lens to acquire Samed on a season-long loan.



Additionally, Brest, another team in Ligue 1, is also competing for his signature to strengthen their midfield for the new campaign. Samed's contract with RC Lens extends until June 2028, with a current market valuation of €8 million, according to transfermarket.

Last season, he faced challenges in securing playing time due to injuries, which hindered his ability to regain his form. A transfer to a club that values his talents could be crucial for his career revival.



Samed has represented the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, 19 times and is hopeful that a move will facilitate a resurgence in his professional journey.