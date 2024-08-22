Sports

Nantes join race for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Abdul Salis Samed AsAOxT Salis Abdul Samed

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salis Abdul Samed, who has fallen out of favor at RC Lens, is reportedly a target for FC Nantes as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion at the end of this month.

