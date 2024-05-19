Nasiru Moro on target in Degerfors big win over Orgryte

Nasiru Moro

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro played a pivotal role in Degerfors' impressive 4-1 triumph over Örgryte in the Swedish Superettan on Saturday.

Moro commenced the match and showcased his skills for the entire 90 minutes, contributing to his team's dominance and the creation of numerous scoring opportunities.



Degerfors took an early advantage when Gustav Lindgren found the back of the net in the 10th minute, but Örgryte's Esi Sylisufaj equalized in the 48th minute.



Moro swiftly restored Degerfors' lead in the 52nd minute by scoring his first goal of the 2024 Swedish Superettan season.



Degerfors continued to apply pressure, and substitute Dijan Vukojevic secured the victory with two late goals in the 79th and 90th +4 minutes.

Moro's performance was crucial in Degerfors' triumph, and he has now participated in 8 matches this campaign, scoring once.



His exceptional defensive abilities and knack for scoring goals make him an invaluable asset to the team.



Degerfors will confront IK Brage in their upcoming league match on May 23rd, with the aim of maintaining their strong form with Moro and his teammates leading the charge.