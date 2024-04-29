Nathaniel Opoku undergoes successful surgery, faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Nathaniel Opoku

Ghanaian forward Nathaniel Opoku is set to endure an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a double leg fracture during a match for OH Leuven.

Opoku, who is currently on loan from English Championship club Leicester City, sustained a serious injury in a 1-1 draw against Westerlo.



Despite coming on as a late substitute, he was unable to complete the game due to the setback.



Just six minutes after his introduction, Opoku was stretchered off and immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.



Fortunately, he has undergone a successful surgery and will now require time to fully recover.

He expressed his gratitude to the doctors at AZ Herentals Hospital and the medical staff at Leuven for their assistance in his Instagram post following the surgery.



The 22-year-old has made 21 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist.



His loan agreement is expected to conclude at the end of the 2023/24 season.