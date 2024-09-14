Sports

National Livestock Day to promote industry’s growth, dev’t – MoFA

LivestiScreenshot 2024 09 14 104710.png The Deputy Minister urged stakeholders to support local meat production

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mohammed Hardi Tuferiru, has launched "National Livestock Day," an event celebrating Ghana’s livestock industry and its role in food security and economic growth.

The event, organized by the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers (GNACAF), in collaboration with the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and National Security, will take place on October 3-4, 2024, at Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

It aims to showcase livestock breeds, offer discounted meat products, and promote industry development.

The Deputy Minister urged stakeholders to support local meat production and contribute to the sector’s growth.

