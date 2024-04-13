National U-15 men's team back in action at Ghanaman Centre of Excellence

National U-15 male football team gearing up for intense training sections

Abdul Karim Zito, together with his coaching staff, gathered the national U-15 men's football team at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram last Friday.

This meeting comes after an extensive national scouting program aimed at discovering talented players. The chosen players, identified through the scouting process, have been called up to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence for intense training sessions.



The first set of players began their training program on Friday, April 12, 2024, while another group is set to join on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. This is a crucial moment for these young players, who dream of representing their nation on the global stage.

In anticipation of their upcoming matches, football clubs are reminded to take note of the reporting dates for their players and ensure they arrive promptly.



With the guidance of coach Karim Zito and his team, these young talents are ready to enhance their skills and demonstrate their potential on the football field.