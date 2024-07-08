Nationals’ CJ Abrams is MLB all-star for first time

CJ Abrams

Source: Apexnewshub

CJ Abrams, at just 23 years old, has already played 277 games for the Washington Nationals.

Despite his young age, he has been the team's top offensive player for the past year.



He was acquired from the San Diego Padres on August 2, 2022, alongside other promising young players, in exchange for superstar Juan Soto.

Abrams has truly become the face of the Nationals during their rebuilding phase, earning a spot on the National League All-Star Game roster.



Read full article