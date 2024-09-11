Nations FC charged for supporters' misconduct in draw against Bechem United

Nations FC supporters

Source: Kickgh

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has filed charges against Nations FC due to the misconduct of their fans during the club's 1-1 draw with Bechem United in the opening match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The game, which ended in a tie, was marred by unsportsmanlike conduct from some supporters.



In response, the GFA has charged Nations FC under Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, for the actions of their fans.

The GFA prosecutor stated on X (formerly Twitter), "Nations FC has been charged with violating Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, in relation to their match against Bechem United, where it is alleged that their supporters displayed inappropriate behavior."



