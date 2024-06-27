Sports

Nations FC defender Michale Awuah Mensah to sign for Hearts of Oak

Micheal Awuah Mensah5 Michale Awuah Mensah

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC defender Micheal Awuah Mensah is reportedly on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, as indicated by reports from Kumasi radio station, Nhyira FM.

