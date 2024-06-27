Nations FC defender Michale Awuah Mensah to sign for Hearts of Oak

Nations FC defender Micheal Awuah Mensah is reportedly on the verge of joining Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, as indicated by reports from Kumasi radio station, Nhyira FM.

The centre-back has allegedly agreed to a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak.



Awuah, who was part of the team that narrowly missed out on winning the league title in their debut season, is set to bolster Hearts of Oak's squad as they aim to strengthen after narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the season.



Hearts of Oak finished 14th in the league with 45 points, just one point above the relegation zone.

The addition of Awuah is viewed as a strategic move to enhance the team's defence and overall quality.



The 24-year-old defender's contract with Nations FC is expected to be terminated soon to facilitate his transfer to Hearts of Oak.



Awuah's arrival at Hearts of Oak is anticipated to provide stability and expertise to the team's defensive line.