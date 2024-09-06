Nations FC seals partnership with Lotto Sport SA as official kit sponsor

Nations FC announces deal with Lotto Sport SA

Source: Footballghana

Nations Football Club, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has entered into a formal partnership with Lotto Sport SA, a prominent sportswear company known for its cutting-edge designs and commitment to quality.

The announcement was made in a club statement on Friday, September 6, confirming Lotto Sport SA as the official technical and kit sponsor for the club.

Starting from the 2024/25 football season, Lotto Sport SA will supply Nations FC with stylishly designed jerseys.



