New Barcelona signing Abdul Aziz Issah compares his playstyle to Lamine Yamal

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has likened his playing style to that of Barcelona's emerging talent, Lamine Yamal, after his recent transfer to the club.
Issah, who signed a one-season contract with an option for a permanent deal, made these remarks during his introduction alongside compatriot David Oduro.
His transfer follows a standout season with Dreams FC, especially noted during the CAF Confederation Cup.
