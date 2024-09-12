New Barcelona signing Abdul Aziz Issah compares his playstyle to Lamine Yamal

Abdul Aziz Issah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has likened his playing style to that of Barcelona's emerging talent, Lamine Yamal, after his recent transfer to the club.

Issah, who signed a one-season contract with an option for a permanent deal, made these remarks during his introduction alongside compatriot David Oduro.

His transfer follows a standout season with Dreams FC, especially noted during the CAF Confederation Cup.



