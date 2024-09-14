New US men’s soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino outlines his vision ahead of the next World Cup: ‘We need to think big’

Mauricio Pochettino unveiled as U.S. men's head coach

Source: CNN

The former manager of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain is considered the most significant appointment in US soccer history.

In an interview with CNN Sport, he expressed his belief in the team's potential, emphasizing the need for a "big thinking" approach to compete with the world's top teams and achieve victory.

Following the dismissal of Gregg Berhalter, who could not lead the USA past the group stage in the Copa America tournament held in June and July, negotiations to finalize Pochettino's hiring were lengthy.



