Heerenveen lost 8-0 at home to PSV Eindhoven in April under previous manager Kees van Wonderen Publ

Source: BBC

Robin van Persie assured that he and his Heerenveen squad would continue to "play our own game" and would not be "traumatized" following a staggering 9-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league.

This match marked only the fourth for the former Netherlands, Arsenal, and Manchester United striker in his managerial role, having taken over as head coach of Heerenveen in May.

"This is challenging," remarked the 41-year-old, who netted 50 goals in 102 international matches.



Read full article