Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

New era for England - who has a point to prove?

England: Why Lee Carsley Has Been Named Interim Manager.png England: Why Lee Carsley has been named interim manager

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

England will resume their campaign fifty-five days after their Euro 2024 disappointment in Berlin, as they prepare to take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League this Saturday at 17:00 BST.

This marks a new chapter for the Three Lions following Gareth Southgate's departure after an eight-year tenure, which concluded with a 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

Lee Carsley, who guided England to triumph in the 2023 European Under-21 Championship, has been named the interim manager.

Read full article

Source: BBC