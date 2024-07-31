New secretariat will remain our commercial center - Hearts of Oak bankroller Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, the majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, has announced that the newly inaugurated secretariat, which has been officially handed over to the board, will serve as the club's commercial hub.

The handover ceremony was held at the facility located in Adabraka, where the modern building was presented to the board, headed by Executive Chairman Togbe Afede.



The event was attended by the Managing Director, Vincent Sowah Odotei, along with other board members, who conducted a tour of the facility alongside members of the media.



In remarks made to reporters following the ceremony, Togbe Afede stated, “Indeed, we have a secretariat that will continue to operate. What we have inaugurated today will serve as our commercial center, further demonstrating our dedication to maximizing the commercial potential of the brand we are developing.”

This completed project is poised to become the club’s primary business center in the near future.



Characterized as a state-of-the-art facility, the Phobia House will accommodate various offices of the club, representing a pioneering initiative by any team in Ghana.



After a challenging season last year, Hearts of Oak are optimistic that these infrastructural advancements will motivate them towards achieving success in the forthcoming season.