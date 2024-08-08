New signings align with supporters' wishes - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Prosper Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed that the club's recent acquisitions during the current transfer window align with the expectations of the supporters.

The Porcupine Warriors have been proactive in the transfer market, bringing in several new players after parting ways with approximately 18 individuals following a lackluster performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



As the team gears up for the 2024/25 season, their objective is to enhance their performance and meet the aspirations of their fans. In their inaugural preseason friendly, Kotoko achieved a remarkable 8-0 victory against Arthur Football Academy at Adako Jachie, with goals scored by Albert Amoah (2), Peter Amidu, Saaka Dauda, Baba Yahaya, Bernard Somuah, Kareem, and Victor Asamoah.

"It signifies that what they desire is precisely what we have delivered to them," Ogum stated in an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Gabsfeed.



"If you examine some of the individual players, they are those whom I believe the supporters had envisioned. They were hoping and praying that the coach would recognize their potential," he further remarked.