Newcastle United's pursuit of Nico Williams persists amidst growing competition

Nico Williams

Newcastle United stands resilient in its quest for Athletic Bilbao's shining star, Nico Williams.

Despite the ink on Williams' renewal drying until 2027, Newcastle's unwavering pursuit continues, underlining the belief that the winger could be the linchpin in the Magpies' future successes.



The saga of Williams' signature has been a tale entwined with the interest of football giants; echoes from Spain's powerhouses, Barcelona and Real Madrid, reverberated in the corridors of San Mamés.



Even English heavyweights, Aston Villa and Newcastle, proffered proposals in an attempt to lure the dynamic winger to the Premier League. However, it is the latter, Newcastle, that persists in its pursuit, refusing to let the closed doors of a renewed contract shroud the vision of Williams gracing St James' Park.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle's determination in securing Williams has not waned, despite the recent contractual commitment made by the player to Athletic Bilbao. The club, acknowledging Williams' prowess and potential, remains undeterred, keeping a watchful eye on a player who has, until now, showcased an exceptional level of skill within the Athletic ranks.



Nevertheless, recognizing the intensifying competition for Williams, Newcastle has had to widen its scope in the transfer market. The midfield and attack are areas identified for reinforcement, prompting the inclusion of promising talents on their radar.



Among these prospective signings are Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig and Arsenal's Smith Rowe, both hailed as rising stars across Europe.