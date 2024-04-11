Newly appointed NSA Boss inducted

Dodzie Numekevor

Source: GNA

Dodzie Numekevor, the newly appointed Director General (D-G) for the National Sports Authority (NSA) on Tuesday, was officially introduced to the staff of the Head Office in a well-attended durbar at the media centre at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In attendance was Mr. Majeed Bawa the Deputy D-G of NSA and other Management members of the Authority.



Mr. Numekevor former Public Relations Officer to the Ghana High Commission in United Kingdom, pledged to work with the staff to regain the authority’s past glory.



He assured the staff of his resolve to be fair to everyone and urged them to be loyal.



He said, “there was the need to stay focused on the mandate that Ghanaians have entrusted in their care”.



He highlighted on some innovations works he intended to introduce such as “digitalization of workplace activities through efficient and un-interrupted internet services, among provisions of other Information Technology related accessories”.

He stated that with the passing of the legislative instrument (L.I.) of the Sports bill, the NSA would use the opportunity to explore and implement various innovations for generating funds internally.



He said, “the Governing Board was to meet on the same day to also deliberate on the L.I. among other important sports development issues.”



Staff were given the opportunity to share their suggestions, opinions on general welfare issues.



The meeting ended on a very cordial note with the assurance that this interaction would be periodically.