Nicholas Opoku named in Ligue 2 team of the week

Nicholas Opoku

Nicholas Opoku, the Ghanaian defender, has been selected for Sofascore's Ligue 2 team of the week due to his outstanding performance.

Opoku played a crucial role in Amiens' recent goalless draw against Troyes, contributing to the team's clean sheet at the Stade Crédit Agricole de la Licorne.



The 26-year-old centre-back started the game and played the full 90 minutes, showcasing a remarkable 95% pass accuracy, 48 touches, 100% accurate long balls, six clearances, one block, 67% ground duels won, and 80% aerial duels won.

Opoku's defensive prowess was instrumental in thwarting Troyes' attacks and securing a valuable point for Amiens.