Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nico Williams doesn’t regret decision to ditch Barcelona for Athletic Club stay – Inaki Williams

45567.png Inaki Williams

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has revealed that his brother has no regrets about choosing to stay at Athletic Club instead of joining Barcelona.

Despite the Catalan club's interest throughout the summer, Nico opted to remain with Athletic, influenced by the club's failure to trigger his release clause.

As the transfer window closed, Nico confirmed his commitment to Athletic Club via social media, vowing to deliver another exciting season for the fans.

Inaki Williams shared with Diario AS that Nico believes staying at Athletic was the best choice he could have made.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet