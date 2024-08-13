Sports

Nico Williams handed number 10 jersey at Athletic Bilbao amid Barcelona interest

NICO Williamama Nico Williams

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nico Williams, the European champion and younger brother of Ghana forward Iñaki Williams, will wear the number 10 jersey for Athletic Bilbao in the upcoming season.

Despite being linked with a move to Barcelona, Williams appears set to stay at Bilbao.

He received the number 10 jersey, previously worn by club legend Iker Muniain, after returning to training following his involvement in Spain's European Championship victory in Germany.

Williams has been a standout player for Bilbao, contributing to their Copa del Rey win and scoring in Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the European Championship final.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com