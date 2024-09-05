Nico Williams nominated for 2024 Ballon d'Or after stellar season

Nico Williams

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nico Williams, a Spain forward of Ghanaian heritage, has reached a significant milestone in his career by being named among the nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The dynamic winger had an outstanding season, contributing significantly to Athletic Club's victory in the Copa del Rey, marking their first triumph in 40 years.

At just 22, he also played a crucial role in Spain's success at the 2024 European Championships, where they secured their fourth title. Consequently, he is one of ten players from La Liga to be included in the final list.



