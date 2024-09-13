Niger coach Badou Zaki criticizes decline in Black Stars' performance

Badou Zaki

Source: Ghana Guardian

Badou Zaki, the head coach of the Niger national team, has expressed considerable apprehension regarding the recent downturn in the performance of Ghana's Black Stars.

Once a formidable presence in African football, the Black Stars are currently facing difficulties that have drawn the attention of the Moroccan coach.

Zaki conveyed his astonishment at the present condition of a team that has been historically celebrated for its prowess and talent.



