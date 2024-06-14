Nigeria head coach Finidi George dismissed amid World Cup qualification woes

To rejuvenate the Super Eagles' campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken decisive action.

After conducting a thorough review, the NFF has decided to relieve Finidi George of his duties as head coach. This choice comes in light of the team's disappointing performances in the World Cup qualifications, including a draw with South Africa and a loss to rivals Benin.

Currently, Nigeria finds themselves trailing behind Rwanda, Lesotho, South Africa, and Benin in the standings, with only three points from four matches.