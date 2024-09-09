Nigeria looked OK against Benin, but have work to do in AFCON qualifiers

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

Source: EPSN

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen were the standout performers for Nigeria in their recent victory over Benin, but the team will need to strengthen their defense to advance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Lookman, recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or and the only African on the men's shortlist, played a pivotal role in Nigeria's 3-0 triumph in their qualifying opener, scoring two goals, including a remarkable solo effort.

Meanwhile, Osimhen marked his loan transfer to Galatasaray with a goal, following a summer filled with uncertainty.



Read full article